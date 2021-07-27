The Corp. VP of Vicor is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Corp. VP of Vicor (VICR – Research Report), Claudio Tuozzolo, exercised options to sell 9,183 VICR shares at $16.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.03M.

Following Claudio Tuozzolo’s last VICR Sell transaction on March 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 14.0%.

Based on Vicor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.8 million and quarterly net profit of $15.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.76 million and had a net profit of $2.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $112.82 and a one-year low of $73.71. Currently, Vicor has an average volume of 91.73K.

The insider sentiment on Vicor has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.