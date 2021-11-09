The Corp. Contr of FMC (NYSE: FMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Corp. Contr of FMC (FMC – Research Report), Nicholas Pfeiffer, sold shares of FMC for $106.8K.

Following Nicholas Pfeiffer’s last FMC Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on FMC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and quarterly net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $111 million. The company has a one-year high of $123.66 and a one-year low of $87.27. FMC’s market cap is $13.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.67, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on FMC has been positive according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FMC Corp. engages in the provision of solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segment: FMC Agricultural Solutions. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells all three major classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, which are used to enhance crop yield and quality. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.