The COO Utilities of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: CASS) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO Utilities of Cass Information Systems (CASS – Research Report), Gary Langfitt, sold shares of CASS for $56.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $60.97 and a one-year low of $28.85. CASS’s market cap is $565 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.30. Currently, Cass Information Systems has an average volume of 27.87K.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in providing integrated information and payment management solutions. It enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. The company operates through the following segments: Information Services and Banking Services. The Information Services segment provides transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment provides banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. Cass Information Systems was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.