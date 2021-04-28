The COO, Sr. VP AMVAC Chemical Corp. of American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO, Sr. VP AMVAC Chemical Corp. of American Vanguard (AVD – Research Report), Ulrich Trogele, bought shares of AVD for $48.46K.

Following Ulrich Trogele’s last AVD Buy transaction on June 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.3%. Following this transaction Ulrich Trogele’s holding in the company was increased by 1.62% to a total of $3.15 million.

Based on American Vanguard’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $141 million and quarterly net profit of $7.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $3.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.49 and a one-year low of $11.71. Currently, American Vanguard has an average volume of 63.20K.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches. The Company was founded by Herbert A. Kraft and Glenn A. Wintemute in January 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.