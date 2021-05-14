The COO & President, Domino’s U.S. of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) is Selling Shares

On May 13, the COO & President, Domino’s U.S. of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report), Russell Weiner, sold shares of DPZ for $1.54M.

Following Russell Weiner’s last DPZ Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 49.6%. In addition to Russell Weiner, one other DPZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $984 million and quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $920 million and had a net profit of $119 million. The company has a one-year high of $447.50 and a one-year low of $319.71. Currently, Domino’s Pizza has an average volume of 636.24K.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $428.58, reflecting a -1.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Domino’s Pizza has been negative according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Russell Weiner's trades have generated a -23.9% average return based on past transactions.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.