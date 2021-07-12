The COO of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO of Vertex Energy (VTNR – Research Report), strickland john noel, sold shares of VTNR for $606K.

In addition to strickland john noel, one other VTNR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vertex Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.08 million and quarterly net profit of $600.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.32 and a one-year low of $0.40. VTNR’s market cap is $568 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33, reflecting a -53.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.34M worth of VTNR shares and purchased $246.4K worth of VTNR shares.

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.