The COO of Southside Bancshares is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO of Southside Bancshares (SBSI – Research Report), Brian Mccabe, exercised options to sell 2,020 SBSI shares at $16.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $77.77K.

Following Brian Mccabe’s last SBSI Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.4%. In addition to Brian Mccabe, 3 other SBSI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Southside Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.32 million and quarterly net profit of $29.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.41 million and had a net profit of $17.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.60 and a one-year low of $23.51. SBSI’s market cap is $1.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $269.8K worth of SBSI shares and purchased $4,391 worth of SBSI shares. The insider sentiment on Southside Bancshares has been negative according to 109 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.