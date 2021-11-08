The COO of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO of Southern First Bancshares (SFST – Research Report), Michael D. Dowling, sold shares of SFST for $114.9K.

Following Michael D. Dowling’s last SFST Sell transaction on March 03, 2021, the stock climbed by 13.9%. In addition to Michael D. Dowling, one other SFST executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $60.46 and a one-year low of $26.43. SFST’s market cap is $474 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00.

The insider sentiment on Southern First Bancshares has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.