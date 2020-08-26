The COO of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI – Research Report), William Dudman, sold shares of OBCI for $45.75K.

In addition to William Dudman, 2 other OBCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.55 and a one-year low of $3.10. OBCI’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.40. Currently, Ocean Bio-Chem has an average volume of 25.14K.

The insider sentiment on Ocean Bio-Chem has been neutral according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. is a consumer products company. It manufactures markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. It also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets. The company was founded by Peter G. Dornau and Arthur Spector on November 13, 1973 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.