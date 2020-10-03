The COO of Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Methode Electronics (MEI – Research Report), Joseph Elias Khoury, sold shares of MEI for $671K.

MEI’s market cap is $1.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.30. Currently, Methode Electronics has an average volume of 211.24K.

Methode Electronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunications markets. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated busbars, and devices. The Medical segment refers to the medical device business. The company was founded by William Joseph McGinley in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.