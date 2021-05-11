The COO of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Life Storage (LSI – Research Report), Edward Killeen, sold shares of LSI for $162.5K.

Following Edward Killeen’s last LSI Sell transaction on March 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 13.4%. In addition to Edward Killeen, one other LSI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Life Storage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $155 million and quarterly net profit of $47.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a net profit of $36.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.39 and a one-year low of $55.11. Currently, Life Storage has an average volume of 360.57K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.50, reflecting a 0.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Life Storage has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edward Killeen's trades have generated a -15.1% average return based on past transactions.

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.