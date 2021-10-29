The COO of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Jakks Pacific (JAKK – Research Report), John Joseph Mcgrath, sold shares of JAKK for $1.34M.

In addition to John Joseph Mcgrath, one other JAKK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Jakks Pacific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $112 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,084,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.54 and a one-year low of $4.13. JAKK’s market cap is $104 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.70.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kid’s indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: United States and Canada, International and Halloween. The United States and Canada segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, role play and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids’ indoor and outdoor furniture, and pet treats, and related products, primarily within the United States and Canada. The International segment is responsible for the marketing and sale of toy products in markets outside of the United States and Canada, primarily in the European, Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The Halloween segment is the marketing and sale of Halloween costumes and accessories and everyday costume play products, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded by Stephen G. Berman and Jack Friedman in January 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.