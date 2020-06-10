The COO of INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO of INTL FCStone (INTL – Research Report), Xuong Nguyen, sold shares of INTL for $1.14M.

Following Xuong Nguyen’s last INTL Sell transaction on June 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.5%.

Based on INTL FCStone’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $39.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.19 billion and had a net profit of $23.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.98 and a one-year low of $28.01. Currently, INTL FCStone has an average volume of 86.65K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.14M worth of INTL shares and purchased $518.2K worth of INTL shares. The insider sentiment on INTL FCStone has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

INTL FCStone, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.