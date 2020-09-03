The COO of Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Heska (HSKA – Research Report), Nancy Wisnewski, sold shares of HSKA for $109.1K.

Following Nancy Wisnewski’s last HSKA Sell transaction on May 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heska’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.71 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,357,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $241K. The company has a one-year high of $110.90 and a one-year low of $50.00. Currently, Heska has an average volume of 67.29K.

The insider sentiment on Heska has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health and Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals. The Core Companion Animal Health segment includes point of care diagnostic laboratory instruments and supplies, imaging instruments, software, and services as well as single use diagnostic and other tests, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. The Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle, but also for equine, porcine, avian, feline, and canine. Heska was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.