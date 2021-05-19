The COO of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Hancock Whitney (HWC – Research Report), Shane Loper, sold shares of HWC for $150.7K.

Following Shane Loper’s last HWC Sell transaction on February 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 8.0%. In addition to Shane Loper, one other HWC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hancock Whitney’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $322 million and quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $316 million and had a GAAP net loss of $111 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.69 and a one-year low of $17.32. HWC’s market cap is $4.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, reflecting a -2.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hancock Whitney has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.