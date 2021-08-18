The COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD – Research Report), David Simonelli, exercised options to sell 21,227 GLDD shares at $7.56 a share, for a total transaction value of $316.3K.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $170 million and quarterly net profit of $2.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a net profit of $8.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.28 and a one-year low of $8.77. GLDD’s market cap is $968 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $428.6K worth of GLDD shares and purchased $21.86K worth of GLDD shares. The insider sentiment on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has been neutral according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging and Environmental and Infrastructure. The Dredging segment engages in the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. The environmental and infrastructure segment provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.