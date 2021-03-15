The COO of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO of EOG Resources (EOG – Research Report), Lloyd Helms, sold shares of EOG for $644.4K.

In addition to Lloyd Helms, 2 other EOG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.15 and a one-year low of $27.00. EOG’s market cap is $43.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -72.80.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.94, reflecting a -3.6% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.