The COO of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Energy Transfer (ET – Research Report), Matthew Ramsey, bought shares of ET for $274.6K.

In addition to Matthew Ramsey, 6 other ET executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Matthew Ramsey’s holding in the company was increased by 4.99% to a total of $5.99 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Energy Transfer’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.72 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.57 billion and had a net profit of $617 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.87 and a one-year low of $6.34. ET’s market cap is $20.52B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.18.

Nine different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ET with a $17.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Energy Transfer has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.