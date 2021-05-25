The COO of Comfort Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the COO of Comfort Systems (FIX – Research Report), Mckenna Trent, exercised options to sell 9,000 FIX shares at $36.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $726.2K.

Following Mckenna Trent’s last FIX Sell transaction on November 05, 2018, the stock climbed by 25.5%. In addition to Mckenna Trent, 4 other FIX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $88.53 and a one-year low of $35.38. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 147.17. Currently, Comfort Systems has an average volume of 56.95K.

The insider sentiment on Comfort Systems has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. engages in the provision of mechanocal and electrical contracting services. It operates through Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. the Electrical services segment handles installation and servicing of electrical systems. The company was founded by Alfred J. Giardinelli, Jr. on December 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.