The COO of Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Colony Capital (CLNY – Research Report), Mark Hedstrom, bought shares of CLNY for $69.75K.

This is Hedstrom’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Mark Hedstrom’s holding in the company by 3.58% to a total of $1.97 million.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $1.33.

Starting in August 2019, CLNY received 17 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Colony Capital has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC), Other Equity and Debt, and Investment Management. The Healthcare segment composed of a portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Industrial segment invests in light industrial assets throughout the U.S. that serve as the last mile of the logistics chain. The CLNC segment represents the firm’s investment in Colony Credit, a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust. The Hospitality segment relates to extended stay and select service hotels. The Other Equity and Debt segment comprised of strategic and non-strategic real estate and real estate-related debt and equity investments. The Investment Management segment raises and manages funds on of institutional and individual investors. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.