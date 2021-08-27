The COO of Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ: CPRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO of Catalyst Pharma (CPRX – Research Report), Steve Miller, sold shares of CPRX for $444K.

In addition to Steve Miller, 5 other CPRX executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Steve Miller has reported another 3 Sell trades on CPRX for a total of $826.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catalyst Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.37 million and quarterly net profit of $12.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.61 million and had a net profit of $9.78 million. Currently, Catalyst Pharma has an average volume of 793.60K. CPRX’s market cap is $568 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.94M worth of CPRX shares and purchased $2.51M worth of CPRX shares. The insider sentiment on Catalyst Pharma has been neutral according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.