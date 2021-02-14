The COO of Atricure (NASDAQ: ATRC) is Selling Shares

On February 12, the COO of Atricure (ATRC – Research Report), Douglas Seith, sold shares of ATRC for $321.8K.

Following Douglas Seith’s last ATRC Sell transaction on June 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 44.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $67.01 and a one-year low of $23.17. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 474.85K. ATRC’s market cap is $3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -57.40.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ATRC with a $66.00 price target. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.17, reflecting a 3.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Atricure has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.