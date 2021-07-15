The COO of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) is Buying Shares

Today, the COO of Aspen Group (ASPU – Research Report), Gerard Wendolowski, bought shares of ASPU for $11.86K.

Following this transaction Gerard Wendolowski’s holding in the company was increased by 2.31% to a total of $521.5K. In addition to Gerard Wendolowski, 2 other ASPU executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.62 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,815,266. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.70. ASPU’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.60, reflecting a -53.7% downside. Starting in August 2020, ASPU received 36 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.