The COO of Aspen Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COO of Aspen Group (ASPU – Research Report), Gerard Wendolowski, exercised options to buy 4,167 ASPU shares at $2.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $9,500.

This recent transaction increases Gerard Wendolowski’s holding in the company by 5.06% to a total of $945K.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.97 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,370,525. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $638.2K. The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 79.71K.

Starting in January 2020, ASPU received 35 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, reflecting a -23.0% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Northland Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Aspen Group has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.