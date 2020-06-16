The COO of American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COO of American Vanguard (AVD – Research Report), Ulrich Trogele, bought shares of AVD for $24.44K.

This recent transaction increases Ulrich Trogele’s holding in the company by 1.59% to a total of $1.57 million. In addition to Ulrich Trogele, one other AVD executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.60 and a one-year low of $11.35. Currently, American Vanguard has an average volume of 88.65K. AVD’s market cap is $371 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.30.

The insider sentiment on American Vanguard has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches. The Company was founded by Herbert A. Kraft and Glenn A. Wintemute in January 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.