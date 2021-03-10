The COO of 2U is Exercising Options

On March 9 it was reported that the COO of 2U (TWOU – Research Report), Mark Chernis, exercised options to buy 25,000 TWOU shares at $5.75 a share, for a total transaction value of $143.8K.

Following Mark Chernis’ last TWOU Buy transaction on August 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 20.5%. This recent transaction increases Mark Chernis’ holding in the company by 8.9% to a total of $11.34 million.

Based on 2U’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of -$37,657,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.74 and a one-year low of $11.51. TWOU’s market cap is $2.74 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.33, reflecting a -32.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold TWOU. Three different firms, including Barrington and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on 2U has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.