The COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) is Selling Shares

Today, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial (RJF – Research Report), Jeffrey Dowdle, sold shares of RJF for $873.7K.

Following Jeffrey Dowdle’s last RJF Sell transaction on September 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.6%. In addition to Jeffrey Dowdle, one other RJF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $249 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.45 and a one-year low of $72.94. RJF’s market cap is $14.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.76.

The insider sentiment on Raymond James Financial has been negative according to 119 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services.