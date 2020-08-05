The COO, Asset-Light Logistics of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COO, Asset-Light Logistics of ArcBest (ARCB – Research Report), James A. Ingram, sold shares of ARCB for $397.3K.

Following James A. Ingram’s last ARCB Sell transaction on August 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $33.53 and a one-year low of $13.54. ARCB’s market cap is $796 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.90. Currently, ArcBest has an average volume of 247.39K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.83, reflecting a -6.4% downside.

James A. Ingram's trades have generated a -16.2% average return based on past transactions.

ArcBest Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. The ArcBest segment refers to the operations of the company’s expedite, truckload, and truckload-dedicated businesses as well as its premium logistics services; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service offerings. The FleetNet segment covers the operations of FleetNet America, Inc., and certain other subsidiaries that provide roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, AR.