The Controller of Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Controller of Worthington Industries (WOR – Research Report), Richard Welch, sold shares of WOR for $322.2K.

Following Richard Welch’s last WOR Sell transaction on July 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $44.69 and a one-year low of $33.18. WOR’s market cap is $2.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.99. Currently, Worthington Industries has an average volume of 226.51K.

The insider sentiment on Worthington Industries has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Worthington Industries, Inc. engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.