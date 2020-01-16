The Controller of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Controller of Lennar (LEN – Research Report), David M. Collins, sold shares of LEN for $625.4K.

Following David M. Collins’ last LEN Sell transaction on October 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

Based on Lennar’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $674 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.46 billion and had a net profit of $789 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.33 and a one-year low of $43.21. LEN’s market cap is $19.94B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.97.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily and Rialto.