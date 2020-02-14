The Controller of Iradimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Controller of Iradimed (IRMD – Research Report), Louis Waldman, bought shares of IRMD for $46.81K.

This is Waldman’s first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions. Following Louis Waldman’s last IRMD Buy transaction on August 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iradimed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.89 million and quarterly net profit of $3.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.34 million and had a net profit of $1.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $16.68. Currently, Iradimed has an average volume of 52.45K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $109.7K worth of IRMD shares and purchased $46.81K worth of IRMD shares. The insider sentiment on Iradimed has been negative according to 144 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures.