The Controller, CAO of Arthur J Gallagher & Co is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Controller, CAO of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), Richard Cary, exercised options to sell 4,583 AJG shares at $53.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $688.9K.

Following Richard Cary’s last AJG Sell transaction on August 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 42.9%.

Based on Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and quarterly net profit of $190 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $154 million. The company has a one-year high of $154.03 and a one-year low of $101.36. Currently, Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average volume of 701.90K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.30, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.