The Company Secretary of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ: JCTCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Company Secretary of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (JCTCF – Research Report), Michael Charles Nasser, sold shares of JCTCF for $61.48K.

In addition to Michael Charles Nasser, 2 other JCTCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Jewett-Cameron Trading Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.62 million and quarterly net profit of $2.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.24 million and had a net profit of $1.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $7.11. JCTCF’s market cap is $36.46 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.40.

The insider sentiment on Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment process and distribute industrial wood products. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment involve in the wholesaling of wood products and manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products. The Seed Processing and Sales segment focuses in the distribution and processing of agricultural seed. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes products including pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, and saw blades. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in North Plains, OR.