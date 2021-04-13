The Company Secretary of African Rainbow Minerals (Other OTC: AFBOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Company Secretary of African Rainbow Minerals (AFBOF – Research Report), Alyson Nerene D’Oyley, sold shares of AFBOF for $2.57M.

In addition to Alyson Nerene D’Oyley, one other AFBOF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

AFBOF’s market cap is $2.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a one-year high of $13.60 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, African Rainbow Minerals has an average volume of .

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: ARM Platinum, ARM Ferrous, and ARM Corporate. The ARM Platinum segment includes nickel. The ARM Corporate segment is comprised of ARM strategic services, and exploration, corporate and other, and gold. The company was founded by Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe in February 1994 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.