The COB, Pres & CEO of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) is Buying Shares

On November 30, the COB, Pres & CEO of Wesco International (WCC – Research Report), John Engel, bought shares of WCC for $4.64M.

Following this transaction John Engel’s holding in the company was increased by 48.31% to a total of $10.9 million. Following John Engel’s last WCC Buy transaction on June 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 27.9%.

Based on Wesco International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $80.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.15 billion and had a net profit of $64.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.16 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, Wesco International has an average volume of 401.26K.

Starting in October 2020, WCC received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including KeyBanc and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wesco International has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.