The COB, Pres & CEO of Texas Instruments is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of Texas Instruments (TXN – Research Report), Richard Templeton, exercised options to sell 405,000 TXN shares at $32.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $52.14M.

Following Richard Templeton’s last TXN Sell transaction on May 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.1%. In addition to Richard Templeton, 2 other TXN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.70 and a one-year low of $100.17. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.3982. TXN’s market cap is $119.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.46.

The insider sentiment on Texas Instruments has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.