The COB, Pres & CEO of Sherwin-Williams Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW – Research Report), John Morikis, exercised options to buy 731 SHW shares at $136.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $100K.

Following John Morikis’ last SHW Buy transaction on August 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 33.0%.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Sherwin-Williams Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $502 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.12 billion and had a net profit of $706 million. The company has a one-year high of $324.64 and a one-year low of $218.06. SHW’s market cap is $84.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 43.90.

11 different firms, including BMO Capital and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $340.31, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sherwin-Williams Company has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Morikis’ trades have generated a -0.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1866, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Co. manufactures and sells paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments including, The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.