The COB, Pres & CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB – Research Report), Jon Bortz, bought shares of PEB for $1.24M.

This is Bortz’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $29.57 and a one-year low of $5.39.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.25, reflecting a -0.2% downside.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.