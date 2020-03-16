The COB, Pres & CEO of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report), Lee Tillman, bought shares of MRO for $190.3K.

This recent transaction increases Lee Tillman’s holding in the company by 4.83% to a total of $4.77 million.

The company has a one-year high of $18.93 and a one-year low of $3.32. MRO’s market cap is $3.61B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.77. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 23.21M.

Five different firms, including Credit Suisse and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International.