The COB, Pres & CEO of Harsco (NYSE: HSC) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Harsco (HSC – Research Report), Nicholas Grasberger, bought shares of HSC for $170.3K.

Following this transaction Nicholas Grasberger’s holding in the company was increased by 4.2% to a total of $3.95 million. In addition to Nicholas Grasberger, 4 other HSC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $5.63.

Starting in May 2019, HSC received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Harsco has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nicholas Grasberger’s trades have generated a 12.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.