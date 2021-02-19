The COB, Pres & CEO of GATX is Exercising Options

On February 18 it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of GATX (GATX – Research Report), Brian Kenney, exercised options to sell 92,033 GATX shares at $39.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.89M.

Following Brian Kenney’s last GATX Sell transaction on February 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 32.6%. In addition to Brian Kenney, 5 other GATX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $100.63 and a one-year low of $50.69. GATX’s market cap is $3.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.60. Currently, GATX has an average volume of 208.03K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.75, reflecting a 0.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on GATX has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays advalorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. The ASC segment provides waterbone transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone, which serves end markets that includes steel making, domestic automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction. The Portfolio Management segment is composed primarily of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.