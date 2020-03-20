The COB, Pres & CEO of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of First Internet Bancorp (INBK – Research Report), David B. Becker, bought shares of INBK for $28K.

In addition to David B. Becker, one other INBK executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Internet Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $43 million and quarterly net profit of $7.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.07 million and had a net profit of $3.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $12.13. Currently, First Internet Bancorp has an average volume of 39.35K.

The insider sentiment on First Internet Bancorp has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.