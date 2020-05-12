The COB, Pres & CEO of Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Ethan Allen (ETH – Research Report), Farooq Kathwari, bought shares of ETH for $293.7K.

This recent transaction increases Farooq Kathwari’s holding in the company by 1.58% to a total of $22.3 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $8.39. Currently, Ethan Allen has an average volume of 846.33K. ETH’s market cap is $299 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.