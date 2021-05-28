The COB, Pres & CEO of Big 5 Sporting Goods is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV – Research Report), Steven G. Miller, exercised options to sell 4,948 BGFV shares at $6.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $153.9K.

Following Steven G. Miller’s last BGFV Sell transaction on November 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 17.6%. In addition to Steven G. Miller, 7 other BGFV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $273 million and quarterly net profit of $21.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.95 and a one-year low of $1.72. BGFV’s market cap is $706 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

The insider sentiment on Big 5 Sporting Goods has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven G. Miller's trades have generated a 38.6% average return based on past transactions.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. The company was founded by Maurie I. Liff, Harry A. Liff, and Robert W. Miller in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.