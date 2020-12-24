The COB, Pres & CEO of AutoZone is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of AutoZone (AZO – Research Report), William C. Rhodes, exercised options to sell 11,250 AZO shares at $371.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.37M.

In addition to William C. Rhodes, 2 other AZO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AutoZone’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $442 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.79 billion and had a net profit of $350 million. The company has a one-year high of $1267.93 and a one-year low of $684.91. Currently, AutoZone has an average volume of 67.17K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1395.00, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on AutoZone has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.