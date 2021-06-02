The COB of UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB of UMH Properties (UMH – Research Report), Eugene Landy, bought shares of UMH for $1.01M.

Following Eugene Landy’s last UMH Buy transaction on June 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 13.4%. This recent transaction increases Eugene Landy’s holding in the company by 8.72% to a total of $26.82 million.

Based on UMH Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $43.13 million and quarterly net profit of $13.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.57 and a one-year low of $11.67. Currently, UMH Properties has an average volume of 89.58K.

Starting in June 2020, UMH received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, reflecting a -14.9% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Compass Point, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on UMH Properties has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.