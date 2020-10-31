The COB of Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COB of Southern Copper (SCCO – Research Report), German Larrea Mota Velasco, sold shares of SCCO for $3.66M.

Following German Larrea Mota Velasco’s last SCCO Sell transaction on August 03, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.8%. In addition to German Larrea Mota Velasco, one other SCCO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Southern Copper’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and quarterly net profit of $506 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 billion and had a net profit of $390 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.19 and a one-year low of $23.43. SCCO’s market cap is $40.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.00.

The insider sentiment on Southern Copper has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, including a precious metals plant, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment consists of La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, including a precious metals plant and a copper rod plant and support facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment includes underground mines that produce zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold, a coal mine that produces coal and coke, and a zinc refinery. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.