The COB of Midwest Energy Emissions is Exercising Options

On January 29 it was reported that the COB of Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC – Research Report), Christopher Greenberg, exercised options to buy 2,000,000 MEEC shares at $0.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $460K.

Following this transaction Christopher Greenberg’s holding in the company was increased by 96.67% to a total of $3.3 million.

MEEC’s market cap is $63.22 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.30. Currently, Midwest Energy Emissions has an average volume of 214.45K. The company has a one-year high of $0.94 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Lewis Center, OH.