The COB of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is Selling Shares

Today, the COB of Copart (CPRT – Research Report), Willis Johnson, sold shares of CPRT for $54.8M.

Following Willis Johnson’s last CPRT Sell transaction on April 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 19.9%. In addition to Willis Johnson, 2 other CPRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $104.88 and a one-year low of $55.69. CPRT’s market cap is $21.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.11.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.14, reflecting a 2.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Copart has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Copart, Inc. engages in the provision of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology. The company sells the vehicles principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters and at certain locations, as well as to general public. Its services include online seller access, salvage estimation services, estimating services, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation services, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, DMV processing, and vehicle processing programs. It operates through the United States and International segments. The company was founded by Willis J. Johnson in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.