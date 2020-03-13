The COB, CSO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COB, CSO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR – Research Report), Ira Ritter, sold shares of RTTR for $6,937.

In addition to Ira Ritter, 2 other RTTR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Ritter Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 10.85M. The company has a one-year high of $1.35 and a one-year low of $0.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.88K worth of RTTR shares and purchased $75K worth of RTTR shares.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel therapeutic products which modulate the human gut microbiome to treat digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases. It focuses on the development and commercialization of RP-G28.